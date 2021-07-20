BitcoinHD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00004840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00140782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,729.99 or 0.99987515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

