Bitcoinus Reaches Market Cap of $3,476.03 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,476.03 and $21.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,646.44 or 0.99884238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

