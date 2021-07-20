BitCore Hits Market Cap of $6.31 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $602,242.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,841.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.14 or 0.06005522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.01348280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00364531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00134276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00619208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00385051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00290275 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

