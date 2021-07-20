BitGreen (BITG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $1.80 million and $5,447.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002332 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00229539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032430 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

