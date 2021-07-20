Bithao Price Tops $0.24 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. Bithao has a total market cap of $12.82 million and $2.80 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012658 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00757466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.