BitTube (TUBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,287.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $5,287.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.00613566 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,977,489 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

