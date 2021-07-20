Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $67,504.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00361115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

