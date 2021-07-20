BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th.

TSE BB opened at C$12.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.17. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

