Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLKLF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

