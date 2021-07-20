BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,952,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,309,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust comprises about 1.7% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $36,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

