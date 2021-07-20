BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Holdings Raised by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II comprises about 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 1,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,672. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

