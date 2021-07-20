Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Up 7.2%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.79. 10,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 757,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDE. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

