Blank Wallet Price Up 785.7% Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 785.7% against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $205,019.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00135690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,635.62 or 0.99656364 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

