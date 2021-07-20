BLAST (BLAST) Trading Down 46.8% Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $14,178.86 and $48.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006060 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

