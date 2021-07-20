Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 2.7%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 1,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,839,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 3.88.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.