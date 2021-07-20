Blockstack Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00077833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00737367 BTC.

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

