Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 1.6%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 1,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

