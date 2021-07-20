Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $445,040.32 and $32,095.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blue Whale EXchange

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,737,352 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

