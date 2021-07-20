Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Cap Tops $34.70 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $34.70 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.57 or 0.00753645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,132,540 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

