B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $559.15

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 559.15 ($7.31) and traded as low as GBX 549.80 ($7.18). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 557.80 ($7.29), with a volume of 1,997,097 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BME. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 537.86 ($7.03).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.