BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $148,903.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00004491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,617.51 or 1.00025329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003341 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,490 coins and its circulating supply is 904,702 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

