Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.16.

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.46. 6,168,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,851. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 0.62.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

