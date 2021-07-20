Bonded Finance Hits One Day Volume of $141,763.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $141,763.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.59 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

