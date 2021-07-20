BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of BorgWarner worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.