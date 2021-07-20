Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits Market Cap of $19.76 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and $2.00 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00432515 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.36 or 0.01396287 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.