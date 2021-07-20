Boston Properties (BXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXP opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

