Boston Scientific (BSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSX stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 462,328 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

