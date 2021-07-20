Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $199,481.47 and $40,610.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012861 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

