BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $161,443.57 and approximately $7.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012101 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.29 or 0.00728705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.