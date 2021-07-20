BoutsPro Price Down 30.9% This Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $164,727.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

