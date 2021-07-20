BOX Token (BOX) Trading Down 21.3% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00285085 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.