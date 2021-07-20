Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,475 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.39% of Boyd Gaming worth $25,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.