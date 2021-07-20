Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in June

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 510.5 days.

BYDGF stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $182.14. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $142.78 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYDGF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

