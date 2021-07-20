Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401,109 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $33,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,968 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622,376 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares during the period.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

