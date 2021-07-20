Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 265,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $445.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

