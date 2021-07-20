BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

