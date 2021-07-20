BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $651.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.32 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in BrightView by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

