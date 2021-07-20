British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BTAFF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $41.30.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

