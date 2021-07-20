British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

