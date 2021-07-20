Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Decreased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.44. 9,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,893. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.