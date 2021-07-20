Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report $31.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $132.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $134.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $182.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRMK. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $11.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

