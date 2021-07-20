Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce earnings per share of $2.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. Chubb posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 623.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.