Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $1.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Masco posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 2,308,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,678. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,543,692. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $74,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

