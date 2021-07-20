Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,482. The firm has a market cap of $521.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.