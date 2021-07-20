Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. Sysco reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 296.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

