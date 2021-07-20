Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to post ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.63). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

