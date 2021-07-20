Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.