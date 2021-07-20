Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The Progressive posted sales of $10.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.
On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $46.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.56 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Progressive.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.