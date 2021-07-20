Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.55.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.27 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

