Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.23.

K opened at C$7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The stock has a market cap of C$9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.80. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.